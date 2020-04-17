Delhi man trying to jump of flyover saved by cops

delhi

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:46 IST

A group of five policemen out on highway patrolling and picket checking duty saved the life of a 32-year-old man, who allegedly attempted to kill himself by jumping down from a flyover on Thursday night.

The policemen managed to pull the man up, after they spotted him holding the flyover’s concrete barrier and hanging down, a statement issued by the Delhi Police spokesperson said.

They also placed a municipality truck loaded with garbage on the road below the flyover, to ensure that the man’s life was saved, in case he lost his grip on the concrete barrier and fell down.

The incident took place at around 9 pm when two constables, who were out on highway bike patrolling, saw a man hanging from the flyover’s railing and screaming for help. The constables alerted three other policemen who were deployed at a barricade picket, said a senior police officer.

“The two constables immediately reached the flyover and grabbed the man by his hands. In the meantime, the three policemen stopped a garbage collecting truck and asked its driver to position it right below the place where the man was dangling. The constables pulled him up and saved his life,” the officer said.

When the man was questioned, he told the police personnel that he was upset because of the frequent quarrels he had with his wife, who works as domestic help.

“The man is unemployed and his wife often scolded him for not looking for employment. The family lives in Tilak Nagar, which is almost six kilometres away from the spot where tried to jump off the flyover. He had waked to reach there,” the officer added.

A video of the rescue operation has also been circulated on social media by the police.