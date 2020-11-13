Delhi metro services to be available till 10pm on Diwali

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:12 IST

The last service from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines will be at 10pm on Saturday on account of Diwali, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on November 14 will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all metro lines,” the DMRC said in a statement.

On regular days, these service are available till 11pm from terminal stations.

These stations, include Shaheed Sthal - New Bus Adda, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Huda City Centre, Noida Electronic City, Dwarka Sector-21, Vaishali, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Mundka, Kashmere Gate, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park, Shiv Vihar, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri (W), and New Dellhi and Dwarka Sec-21 stations of the Airport Express Line.

The metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Saturday from 6am onwards on all lines, and from 4:45am on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said.

(With inputs from PTI)