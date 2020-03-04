Delhi Metro to clean stations more frequently to stop coronavirus infection

delhi

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 18:19 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said it was putting in place measures for awareness and prevention of coronavirus as the number of infections in India rose to 28.

“Delhi Metro staff has been sensitized and guidelines have been circulated regarding Do’s and Dont’s to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The total length of the metro network is almost 400 km with 286 stations. The DMRC makes 2,700 trips per day carrying 1.5 million passengers and is a vital transport lifeline for Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

“ Do’s and Dont’s in both English and Hindi regarding coronavirus will also be run on digital screens at major stations like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi etc.”

It also said that displays at some other major stations across the network will carry informative messages to create awareness among passengers on the basic protective measures.

Metro stations will also cleaned more frequently to eliminate chances of infection.

“Instructions are being issued to increase the frequency of cleaning within the Metro premises,” the statement said.

Almost 26,000 people are under surveillance across the country for coronavirus.

The DMRC announcement came hours after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal set up a state-level task force to take preventive measures against coronavirus in the national capital.