Delhi not ‘feeling pinch’ of economic slowdown: CM

delhi

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 02:40 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that measures taken by his government in the national Capital have prevented traders in the city from “feeling the pinch” of the current economic slowdown.

“Trade is slowing down. There has been no increase in the salaries whereas expenses are rising. However, the AAP government has supported the people of Delhi, so that they do not feel the pinch of the slowdown as much,” said Kejriwal, speaking at a convention of traders and industrialists in New Delhi.

To elaborate on the “support”, the CM used examples of the recently announced waiver on power bills, water bill arrears and free rides for women in public buses in the city. “We appeal to the Centre to take all necessary steps to improve the economy,” said Kejriwal.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 02:40 IST