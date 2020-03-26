Delhi Police constable suspended for vandalising vegetable carts amid Covid-19 lockdown

delhi

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 15:59 IST

The Delhi police on Thursday suspended a police constable for allegedly vandalizing carts of roadside vegetable vendors in central Delhi’s Nehru Nagar amid the lockdown. The action against constable Rajbir was taken after a video of him overturning at least three vegetable carts was widely shared on social media.

According to the police, Rajbir, who is posted at Ranjit Nagar police station, was out in the area when he asked the vegetable vendors to leave the area. Following an argument about whether they were allowed to sell vegetables amid the lockdown, he vandalised their carts and threatened them, police said.

The video that was widely circulated on social media shows Rajbir, who is not wearing his uniform, armed with a lathi (wooden stick). He is also seen covering his face with a mask. The video shows him walking up to one vegetable vendor and overturning his cart on the road. The policeman then walked up to two other carts parked next to each other and is seen doing the same to them. Many other people can also be seen in the video passing by, but no one is seen intervening. Rajbir then leaves the area, the video shows.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said the matter was brought to their knowledge and immediate action was ensured to send across a message that such actions will not be tolerated. “Constable Rajbir of police station Ranjit Nagar has been suspended for his misconduct, all others have been sensitised in this regard,” the DCP said.

Before the 21 days lockdown the government had made it clear that suppliers and sellers of groceries, vegetables, milk, medicines have been categorised as essential services, therefore, stores housing these will remain open and workers employed with these outlets will report to work.