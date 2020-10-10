Delhi pollution control body imposes fine on FICCI for violating dust control norms

delhi

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 15:07 IST

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for violating dust control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg.

According to an official order, FICCI has been told to deposit the fine within 15 days.

Directions have been issued not to carry out or restart any demolition activity without installing an anti-smog gun at the project site,the order read.

“An undertaking to this effect should be submitted within 7 days. You should also take adequate measures to rectify the deficiencies observed during the inspection on October 9 and submit a compliance report within a week,” it said.

The DPCC had earlier asked FICCI to stop work at the demolition site. It is mandatory to install anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square meters, according to government guidelines.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday that there are 39 sites having 20,000 square metre of area in Delhi and six of these sites do not have anti-smog guns and have been told to stop work.

(With inputs from PTI)