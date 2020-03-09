Delhi riots: 4 arrested for murders during violence in north-east district

delhi

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 17:56 IST

Four people have been arrested in connection with as many murders committed during the communal riots in north-east Delhi last month, officers associated with the murder cases said.

The four were either stabbed or hacked to death on Tahirpur Puliya (culvert) allegedly by the four, who were part of a violent mob that had gathered there during the riots.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Rajesh Deo confirmed the arrests and said that the details regarding the identities of the arrested people as well as those four killed will be shared soon.

“The arrests have been made on the basis of evidence that we collected while probing the four murder cases. Some more suspects have also been identified. Raids are on to nab them as well,” said DCP Deo.

Two special investigation teams (SIT) of crime branch have been probing the cases related to the communal violence that ravaged several parts of northeast Delhi on February 24 and 25.

A total of 702 cases were registered till Sunday while 2387 people have either been detained or arrested.

Two days ago, the SIT led by Deo had arrested 27-year-old Mohammad Shahnawaz in connection with the murder of a restaurant waiter, Dilbar Negi, whose charred body with his arms severed were found in the restaurant during the riots.

On Monday, the police claimed to have arrested a member of Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with a case of riots that was being investigated by the crime branch. Danish was picked up from his home in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri by the special cell sleuths.

“We arrested Danish to probe his role in another case in which we are looking into a larger conspiracy angle pertaining to the anti-CAA protests and the riots in northeast Delhi,” a senior special cell officer, who did not want to be named, said.

Fifty-three people were killed and 400 injured in the violence in north-east Delhi, which started on February 23 on a two-kilometre stretch connecting Jafrabad and Maujpur, with a conflict between two groups against and for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The violence later spread across several localities in the district.