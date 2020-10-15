e-paper
Delhi’s cinema halls set to reopen today: All you need to know

Aspects such as chequered seating, staggered show timings, paperless ticketing, cashless payments, compulsory masks and many other such measures are to be followed

delhi Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 09:03 IST
Abhishek Dey
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Under the new safety protocols, cinema hall owners are also required to ensure that auditoriums are sanitised after each screening and that there is no gathering at any space inside their premises.
Several cinema halls in Delhi will reopen on Thursday after being shut down for over seven months because of restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown in March.

If you are planning to watch a movie at a theatre, here’s all you need to know

1. Face masks are compulsory.

2. Install the Aarogya Setu mobile application.

3. There will be gaps between seats even if people arrive in the theatres in groups.

4. Wait for your turn—the intermissions will be longer. So, wait for your turn if you plan to go out of the auditorium. Show the same patience before heading back to your seat.

5. If you buy food inside multiplexes, eat it in the lobby. Eating inside the auditoriums during screening is prohibited.

The aforementioned points are part of a new safety protocols mentioned in a document submitted to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office on Wednesday by representatives of a collective of cinema hall owners and multiplexes in Delhi.

The Multiplex Association of India told HT in a statement: “We have developed our SOPs after careful thought to ensure the safety of all moviegoers, without interfering with their moviegoing experience. All guidelines laid down by the Government will be followed in its entirety with utmost sincerity. Aspects such as chequered seating, staggered show timings, paperless ticketing, cashless payments, compulsory masks and many other such measures, will ensure a safe, secure and hygienic cinema going experience for the movie lovers. We look forward to welcoming back moviegoers to a safe and amazing brand-new experience at our cinemas.”

