Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C

Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C

The national capital has recorded minimum temperatures of 11-10 degrees C for the past four days. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, said cold wave-like conditions are prevailing in the national capital

delhi Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:02 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yamuna river on a hazy day as air quality deteriorates and temperatures fall, at Yamuna Pusta in New Delhi on November 2.Temperatures have been low all of this week in Delhi.
Yamuna river on a hazy day as air quality deteriorates and temperatures fall, at Yamuna Pusta in New Delhi on November 2.Temperatures have been low all of this week in Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT file)
         

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius (C) till 8.30am on Wednesday.

The national capital has recorded minimum temperatures of 11-10 degrees C for the past four days. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, said cold wave-like conditions are prevailing in the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said “under the influence of cold and dry north-westerly winds, cold-wave conditions are likely to occur in isolated pockets over Haryana and Delhi on Wednesday (November 4) and over Haryana, Punjab and north Rajasthan on Thursday (November 5).”

Scientists at the IMD said that the temperature is expected to remain around the 10-degree mark through the week.

The minimum temperature has been hovering between 3 and 5 degrees C below normal for the past five days.

A “cold wave” occurs when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees C or less, and 4.5 degrees less than normal for two consecutive days

“Technically, the cold wave hasn’t been announced yet, but the conditions are close to a similar weather condition,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

Scientists have said minimum temperatures have dropped significantly for the past four days because of cold north-westerly winds from the Himalayas blowing over the northern plains and subsidence of cold air over parts of the north-western region.

“The winds are north-westerly, and cold air is blowing towards the plains from the Himalayas. This is also a La Nina year. The circulation features are such that there is more cold air intrusion into the northern plains. We need to brace for a very cold winter,” said M Rajeevan, secretary, Union ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

