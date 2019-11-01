e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Delhi traffic and crime rate under House panel scanner

The panel on home affairs, led by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, has identified 15 areas that would be under focus by the committee extensively.

delhi Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:31 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The panel’s report is not binding upon the government but it provides a collective view of MPs across political lines and valuable suggestions by experts and the lawmakers.
The panel’s report is not binding upon the government but it provides a collective view of MPs across political lines and valuable suggestions by experts and the lawmakers.(HT photo/representative image )
         

Delhi’s worsening traffic situation and rising crime will top the agenda for the Parliament’s standing committee on home affairs, indicating the concern of the lawmakers about the situation in the national capital.

The panel on home affairs, led by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, has identified 15 areas that would be under focus by the committee extensively.

The panel’s review of the Delhi’s traffic and crime comes when then Delhi Police is grappling precisely with these two issues. The Delhi Traffic Police recently identified as many as 25 most congested stretches in the city to try to clear traffic bottlenecks.

As reported by HT earlier, some of the troublesome stretches include Paschim Vihar (Jwala Heri Market bus stand to Puri bakery), Rajouri Garden Market (Divine Inn Service Apartment to Marble Market T-point), Lajpat Nagar Market (Gupta Market Road near Pink Line metro station to Lala Lajpat Rai Road), Dabri Mor (Below the Janakpuri flyover to Janakpuri C-II turning) and RK Puram sector-12 (Rao Tula Ram Marg to Vasant Enclave T-point, below the flyover).

A panel member also added that the committee has already expressed concern over the sharp rise in snatching incidents by bike gangs in the national capital area.

The panel has also decided to review the contentious National Register of Citizens (NCR) in Assam, an exercise that has triggered poitical furore amid uncertainty among a large section of the people in Assam. Even the BJP leadership in Assam has expressed its disapproval after lakhs of Hindus were dubbed as illegal immigrants.

The subject of “national security, intelligence coordination and counter terrorism” will also be discussed by the committee. The subject assumes interest in the wake of the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir and the unabated cross border terrorism of Pakistan.

The role of the National Disaster Response Force and left-wing terrorism will also be discussed by the panel in the near future.

The panel’s report is not binding upon the government but it provides a collective view of MPs across political lines and valuable suggestions by experts and the lawmakers.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 11:31 IST

tags
top news
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
Delhi’s air quality dips to emergency levels, breaches ‘severe+’ mark
Delhi’s air quality dips to emergency levels, breaches ‘severe+’ mark
Kartarpur pilgrims won’t need passports, two-day waiver of $20 fee: Pak PM
Kartarpur pilgrims won’t need passports, two-day waiver of $20 fee: Pak PM
Cow shed, GPS trackers for cattle proposed at IIT-Bombay. This is why
Cow shed, GPS trackers for cattle proposed at IIT-Bombay. This is why
Islamic State’s new leader calls Trump ‘crazy old man’, asks US to stop rejoicing
Islamic State’s new leader calls Trump ‘crazy old man’, asks US to stop rejoicing
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Sehwag is Sehwag: Rohit on comparisons with former India opener
Sehwag is Sehwag: Rohit on comparisons with former India opener
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets PM Modi, pays tribute to Gandhi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets PM Modi, pays tribute to Gandhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News