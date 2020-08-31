Delhi: Very light rainfall likely in next 2 days, says IMD

delhi

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 08:00 IST

The national capital’s weather would remain pleasant on Monday because of very light rain, or drizzle, with gusty winds blowing at a speed of up to 25 kilometres per hour (kmph), said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

The winds and overnight light rain also helped clear Delhi’s air. The air quality index (AQI) recorded at 6am on Monday was 42, which fell in the “good” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data. The average AQI on Sunday was 70 that belonged to the “satisfactory” category.

If the average AQI for Monday remains under 50, then it will be the fourth “good” air day in August.

August may emerge as the cleanest month in a year since 2015 because of monsoon rains. August 13, 20 and 24 had also recorded “good” air days.

HT had reported that since May 2015, when air quality monitoring records are being kept, no month in a year had reported as many “good” air days as this year’s August.

IMD officials said gusty winds and light rainfall in parts of the city are likely to keep the mercury down. “The winds were mainly because of a cyclonic circulation in north-west Madhya Pradesh and north-east Rajasthan. The winds are expected to blow on Monday as well. However, the wind speed is likely to slow down between 20 and 25 kmph,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Delhi is expected to receive very light rainfall, or drizzle over the next two days, he added.

However, a good spell of rainfall is expected to hit the national capital around September 3 (Thursday), when the trough will be close to the northern region.