Delhi wakes up to another hot, humid day

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies for Friday

delhi Updated: Sep 11, 2020 09:31 IST
The dry weather is also expected over the weekend since there is no forecast for any rainfall. (Representational Photo/HT)
         

Delhi woke up to another hot and humid day on Friday with clear skies, bright sun and high moisture levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies for Friday.

The dry weather is also expected over the weekend since there is no forecast for any rainfall.

“The day and night temperatures are likely to remain on the higher side,” said an IMD official.

On Thursday, the day temperature recorded was 36.4 degrees Celsius (C), three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees C, a degree above normal.

“Delhi’s neighbouring regions are experiencing rainfall following which there is high moisture content in the atmosphere leading to humidity. Clear skies and sun are also contributing to the heat,” the official said.

