Delhi wakes up to cloudy morning, rains predicted in NCR

Delhiites on Friday woke up to a cloudy morning as the meteorological department predicted moderate rainfall in the National Capital Region.

“The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day with chances of moderate rainfall in the National Capital Region,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season’s average.

Monsoon arrived in the national capital on Thursday. Palam observatory recorded a maximum rainfall of 6.6 mm while 1.3 mm rainfall has been recorded at Safdarjung observatory in the last 24 hours.

It was a pleasant morning in the national capital with an overcast sky and the minimum temperature recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius, season’s average.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees, season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.