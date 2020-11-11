e-paper
Delhi: Wanted man shot by police in Shahdara

Delhi: Wanted man shot by police in Shahdara

He was caught as soon as he left a woman friend’s house and was shot in the left leg during the crossfire

delhi Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An injured Hahim alias Baba.
An injured Hahim alias Baba.(Source: Delhi Police)
         

A man with a criminal past, Hashim alias Baba, whose capture carried a reward of Rs6 lakh, was injured during an exchange of fire after being intercepted by the police in Shahdara in East Delhi on Tuesday morning, the police said.

He was caught as soon as he left a woman friend’s house and was shot in the left leg during the crossfire, said Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell).

“Baba fired three rounds at us. We shot five times in retaliation,” said Kushwaha.

Baba was first shifted to the nearby Jag Parvesh Chandra Hospital, and, after initial treatment, he was moved to Dr RML Hospital.

The DCP said that the police were working on a tip-off that Baba would visit one of his hideouts in Shahdara. “We laid a trap outside the house. Around 5.45am, he exited a woman friend’s house and walked towards his parked motorcycle. Just as he was about to start his motorcycle, he sensed our presence and began shooting at us,” said Kushwaha.

While Baba was hit, the police team escaped unhurt.

They have seized his motorcycle, a pistol and a live bullet, apart from some spent cartridges, said the DCP.

The police are yet to share more details about the arrested man.

