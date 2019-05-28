Despite deficit, EDMC proposes tax rebate

Despite the fact that it was running a massive annual budgetary deficit of Rs 258 crore, a House meeting of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation resolved on Monday to provide 100% rebate against any hike in property tax.

“Both south and north Delhi municipal corporations have not adopted the municipal valuation committee (MVC-III) recommendations and not burdened people in their jurisdiction, then why should we do it?” asked leader of the House and BJP councillor from Bhola Nath Nagar while participating in the first House Meeting under the new Mayor, Anju Kamal Kant.

“Traders and residents have both protested against hike in tax. There’s no point in having it just on paper,” said EDMC’s standing committee chairman Satyapal Singh and councillor from Karawal Nagar West. Opposition Aam Aadmi Party leader, Kuldeep Kumar, agreed with him.

Senior officials, however, said this would mean a loss of R120 crore for the civic body. While EDMC is paying salaries to its employees on time, a sum of Rs 1,500 crore is pending in arrears. EDMC also owes its contractors Rs 150 crore for various projects. The proposal will now be examined by EDMC commissioner Dilraj Kaur.

