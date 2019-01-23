Delhi Metro to expand reach as Dilshad Garden-Ghaziabad line gets Cabinet nod

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad, reports ANI.

The 9.41-km-long corridor has missed several deadlines. The entirely elevated section comprises eight stations: Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River and New Bus Adda.

“The total cost of the line is about Rs1,710 crore, along with a grant by the Centre. The rolling stock is being provided by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and land has been provided free of cost by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA),” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

This would be the second metro line in Ghaziabad and the first metro link connecting the interiors of the city. It will pass through Sahibabad Industrial Area and is aimed at impacting the nearby residential areas.

