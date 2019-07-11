DJB was in loop over land pooling policy, says DDA

A day after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said that it was not consulted by the Delhi Development Authority for the land pooling policy, the land-owning agency said on Wednesday that the water utility has been consulted by the DDA from time to time.

“Delhi Jal Board has been consulted by the DDA from time to time, for the land pooling policy,” stated a release issued by the DDA on Wednesday. The release also mentioned major consultative decisions and the dates on which the meetings took place.

DJB’s vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya, who is also an AAP MLA, however, maintained his stand despite the DDA’s rebuttal.

“The DDA never consulted the DJB over the land pooling policy. We have not received a single letter from them, nor have we sent them any official letter over the issue,” said Mohaniya on Wednesday after the DDA’s rebuttal.

The DDA, however, in its release stated that a meeting was held on October 3, 2017 with CEO of DJB to assess the water demand in area proposed to come under land pooling policy.

“The DJB informed in the meeting that broad strategy and evaluation plan for water supply will be worked out taking into consideration the existing ground water capacity, anticipated saving from transmission losses and required augmentation of existing sources of water,” the DDA’s release stated.

The land pooling policy is touted to be a game changer for Delhi’s real estate as it is expected to provide land parcels for the creation of nearly 17 lakh housing units.

Subsequently, a discussion was held on December 1, 2017 with CEO, DJB regarding assessment of water availability in land pooling areas. “It was said that due to water scarcity in Delhi alternative measures such as aquifer systems, water conservation measures like rain water harvesting, natural recharge recycling are required to meet the future water demand in land pooling areas,” DDA release stated.

“An email was received on December 11, 2017 from DJB regarding ‘Planning for Water in the Proposed Land Pooling Areas’, where short term, medium term and long term solutions were suggested for meeting the water requirement of the anticipated population,” the release added.

The DDA also said that a meeting was held by the Lieutenant Governor on January 30, 2018 to review the assessment of creating physical infrastructure – water, power and road for the land pooling areas where decision with reference to follow-up actions to be initiated by the DJB for augmenting and improving the water supply and availability were taken. The meeting was attended by the officers of the DJB, the DDA release said.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 04:00 IST