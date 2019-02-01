DLF proposes to install tyre killers on Golf Course Road to curb wrong-side driving, speeding

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), on Thursday, said that a proposal to install tyre killers at certain spots on Golf Course Road identified as dangerous would be considered by technical team of the engineering cell of the HSVP.

Advice would also be sought from city’s traffic police on the proposal. On Monday, DLF had sought permission from estate office one of the HSVP through a letter, in which it said that in view of the rampant wrong-side driving and speeding of vehicles in the city, it intended to install tyre rippers or killers on certain places on Golf Course Road, including two exit points of Sikanderpur, along with Arjun Marg and the Belaire underpasses at its own cost.

HSVP officials, when asked about the matter, admitted that there was need to check speeding and wrong-side driving on Golf Course Road. However, they added that the proposal needed to be thoroughly studied before being approved. “The installation of tyre killers is a technical matter. The proposal will be evaluated closely by a technical team of the engineering cell. We will also seek advice from the traffic police regarding this proposal, as they will have the correct perspective on it,” said Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer one.

Golf Course Road is a high-speed corridor, which has witnessed a number of accidents in recent times, due to speeding and wrong-side driving. On May 6, 2018, two persons, including a woman commercial pilot, were killed in a head-on collision between an SUV travelling in the wrong direction and a cab near the Sikanderpur underpass.

The DLF letter also said that it has been observed that some of the commuters on this road use the wrong-side carriageway that frequently leads to accidents. “We are planning to do this in the interest of the safety of the motorists,” said a DLF spokesperson.

The Gurugram police, however, is apprehensive about the proposal. It says that installing tyre rippers on a high-speed road needed a deeper examination from the point of view of safety. “What if these tyre killers fail to function or what if the person driving on the wrong side is a first timer who is unaware about the placement of these tyre killers. Tyre bursts caused by these instruments can prove to be fatal if a high-speed vehicle rams it from the wrong side,” said Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

Garg further said that a team should study the place where these tyre killers have been successfully implemented and are functional. “There is a need to comprehensively analyse their effects and a safety audit should be conducted before taking a final decision ,” he said.

As far as curbing wrong-side driving and speeding is concerned, he said, the city traffic police is increasing deployment of police personnel. It would also suggest making engineering changes on the road to prevent accidents due to wrong-side driving and speeding.

The opinion held by city’s traffic chief was also seconded by experts, who say that installing tyre killers can prove dangerous for the traffic. “This technology has never been used on high-speed corridors. It can lead to sudden punctures and breakdown of vehicles that can cause accidents. Traffic violators can be penalised heavily, more police can be deployed; but tyre killers are absolutely not required,” said Sewa Ram, professor at School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi.

Ram said that the only place where these rippers are used is parking areas in Delhi, where a speed breaker is already provided to slow down the speed.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 15:48 IST