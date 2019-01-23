DMRC connects with riders through social media

It hasn’t even been a month and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has connected with 4,000 Delhiites through its Twitter handle and Facebook page. Talking about its success, Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, shares, “Delhi Metro, as a service, is very closely connected with the people of the city. We thought social media would be a great platform to connect with them, where we can share daily operations-related updates as well as other relevant and interesting information.”

Around 28 lakh commuters travel by metro every day and the social media pages not just update them about the functioning of various metro lines but also keep them entertained via keeping up with trends — from taking the #10yearchallenge, posting memes and sharing dos and don’ts — the DMRC’s social media accounts are on a roll. Recently, they also shared pictures of Bollywood celebs who had travelled in the metro while shooting for their films.

DMRC took the #10yearchallenge and also shared memes based on movie dialouges.

And it seems that Delhiites were waiting for DMRC to come on social media because as soon as (both Twitter and Facebook accounts) came into existence, commuters started sharing their experiences. And, DMRC responded like a pro. “We have received mostly positive inputs from social media users and as far as the complaints are concerned, we have a dedicated public complaint cell. Complaints are forwarded immediately to the concerned officers. We have been able to sort out many issues by responding promptly on social media,” says Dayal.

Their Twitter handle often retweets to interact with the commuters. “That’s our way of expressing thanks. They are our biggest stakeholders and feedback from them is recognition of our hard work,” informs Dayal, who shares that there is a team of youngsters who work diligently to keep these accounts interactive. “We try to keep these accounts interesting, informative,” says Dayal. Now, DMRC is eyeing Instagram as its next stop.

Interact with the author @ruchikagarg271

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 15:14 IST