Doctors harassed, assaulted by man at fruit shop in Gulmohar Enclave

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:46 IST

A 42-year-old interior designer was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly molesting, assaulting and threatening two women doctors of a government hospital, due to an altercation over social distancing at a fruit shop in south Delhi’s Gulmohar Enclave, the police said.

The police said that the man, a south Delhi resident, was fearful that the two women could get affected and spread the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease if they did not practise social distancing. He ended up abusing and harassing them, the police said.

A case of wrongful restrain, voluntarily causing hurt, molestation, criminal intimidation, and sexual harassment was registered under sections 341, 323, 354, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code at the Hauz Khas police station, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Thakur said the two doctors, siblings, were off duty and had gone to buy fruits at the shop, close to their rented accommodation, when the incident took place. One of them, who is 29 years old, alleged that the man asked them to maintain social distancing even as they tried telling him that they are doctors and aware of the guidelines.

HT is withholding the names of the hospital and doctors as sexual harassment charges have been added to the case.

“As the women tried to leave, the man blocked their way, assaulted them and touched them inappropriately. He then left the place. The women approached the police and got themselves medically examined. A case was registered and the suspect was arrested,” a senior police officer, who requested anonymity, said.

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday said that legal action will be taken against those who discriminate against doctors, paramedics and healthcare workers.

There have been several reports from across the country of people misbehaving with healthcare workers and doctors over apprehensions that these front-line workers could be contagious and infect others.

Delhi Police spokesperson, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, said, “We are all aware that doctors and other health staffers are the front-line warriors in the fight against Covid-19. I, on behalf of the Delhi Police, want to assure all medical staff that we are always available for their safety and protection. They should immediately call us whenever they are in need or distress. Any kind of misbehaviour or harassment of medical staff will not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.”