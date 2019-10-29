Dramas helped train marshals

delhi

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:34 IST

The newly inducted marshals to ensure the safety of women during their travels in Delhi’s public buses were trained in their jobs through the medium of drama.

“There was a demo at Thyagaraja stadium,” 20-year-old Imran from Bhajanpura said. Tuesday afternoon was his first day as a marshal on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus. “On stage, they simulated a bus with only eight seats. There were people acting as passengers, the driver, conductor and the marshal. Together, they enacted several scenarios in which a marshal is supposed to intervene, what they can do and what they should not.”

Marshals, Imran said, were supposed to handle any case of harassment against women in a gentle manner. “But of course, if the situation goes out of hand and I believe that further action may be required, I am supposed to call the police,” he said. “As such, our powers are limited to defusing the situation.”

Imran was one of the over 9,000 recently recruited to crew the 5,558 Delhi buses to ensure the safety of women. For the first time, they will sport a red armband. Imran has his in his pocket. “They are a little too tight for me.”

Women marshals have their shifts in the morning.

“Mine is quite comfortable at 6am,” said Sushma, 29, who has been with the Delhi civil defence force for the last 11 years. Today’s trip was from Seemapuri to Mangolpuri. “I was a bit worried at first on how the day would go, but thankfully everything went well. It is a matter of great encouragement that women and men are working together for the security of women.”

Sushma too participated in the demo at Thyagaraja stadium. “One of the important parts was how to handle men and boys who comment on girls. We have to treat them kindly and tell them why it is wrong.”

The marshals have been instructed to remain alert at all times. Unlike the conductor, they are allowed to sit only if there is a seat vacant. They are required to make rounds every few minutes to keep an eye on passengers.

“Unfortunately, we do not have any safety equipment in case a passenger gets unruly,” said Sonu, who has been with the Delhi civil defence force since 2015. “We have to stand at all times, no matter what the route or however heavy is the traffic. It would have been nice if they could have reserved one seat for a marshal in a 60-seat bus.”

Vijay Mishra, a 20-year-old student, has been with the defence force since December last year and was recently deputed to be a marshal. He is a BA second-year student at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning.

“Whenever I am free, I check with the warden if there is any job to do. As civil defence personnel, we have trained in rescue and emergency situations and we offer our services when and wherever required. I was told this would a three-month stint. I don’t know what my next posting will be,” said Mishra. “I didn’t ask about the payment because this was just my first day.”

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 23:34 IST