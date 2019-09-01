Drive for Delhi citizens to correct details in voter rolls from today

delhi

From Sunday, voters in Delhi can check up their details on electoral rolls and make necessary changes through the Electors Verification Programme, a first from the Election commission of India.

“This is for the first time that the ECI is launching such a program to improve the health and fidelity of electoral rolls and make it error free. A voter would be able to check his own details on the electoral roll and update it both online and offline. He/She can also verify and update the records of his family members,” said Ranbir Singh, chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi.

The electors’ verification programme would continue till October 15, after which the special summary revision of the electoral roll would kick off. The final roll would be published by the second week of January 2020. The term of the Delhi assembly ends in February and polls are to be held before that.

“We have no intimation from the ECI as to when assembly elections would be held in Delhi,” he added.

Till date there are around 1.43 crore voters in the national capital with around 64 lakh women and 79 lakh men.

One has to just create an user-account in the National Voters’ Service Portal of the ECI and register his/her voter ID, mobile number and email address. The person can then add, delete or make changes in his own details and the records of their family members by filling up relevant forms on the website and uploading documents and photographs. One can also download the mobile app ‘Voter Helpline’ for this purpose.

One family would have only one account. Tagging family members in the user account will bring all electors of the same family in the same part so that all the family members are able to vote in the same polling station.

This would help the voter receive better electoral services before and on the polling day such SMS alerts on location of polling station, how to reach it, services available in the polling station and other election related alerts. If there is a family member who is between 16 – 18 years age, the name can also be included in the list of family members.

The election commission would send reminders to get the name enrolled when the person is aged 18 and is eligible to vote.

“If, while checking the records, the voter finds that there are errors in the details, the system would automatically generate Form 8, which he has to fill up and submit. Similarly the system would automatically generate relevant forms, such as Form 7 to delete a name and Form 6 to add a name which the voter has to submit with documents such as passport, Aadhaar card and driving license along with photographs,” said Singh.

A citizen can also visit the nearest voter centre or the Common Service Centres in the locality to get the details updated on the electoral roll. The location of CSCs could be found at the website of Delhi CEO. At the CSC the user would have to pay a nominal charge to enroll their names and get their details updated.

“The conventional method, where in a booth level officer visits door-to-door to verify the details of voters would also continue. The BLO would start visiting when the work on the summary revision begins from October 15,” he added.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 05:47 IST