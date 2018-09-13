DUSU elections: Students vote for free and safe campus, eminence tag

Affordable accommodation and transportation, a violence-free campus, ‘Institution of Eminence’ status for their university and women security were major issues on which students voted in Wednesday’s the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.

Students at Miranda House said they voted with a hope to make the campus free of “hooliganism” and “violence”. “We can’t allow violence and goondagardi on the campus. We want to make it loud and clear to the political groups who propagate hooliganism in the University,” said Shreya, 18, a first-year Economics (H) student at the college.

For students at Ramjas College, affordable accommodation and transportation were the issues that mattered. “Every year, all the political groups promise for more on-campus hostels and cheaper bus and Metro passes. But, nothing actually happens. We are hoping that this time they fulfil their promises after being elected to the DUSU,”said Sheetal Sandhya, a second year Botany (H) student at the College.

A group of first-year students from Hindu College said they voted so that Delhi University will get an “institution of eminence” tag. “There is no reason why a university such as DU should not be on this list,” said Shajeer Ali, a member of the group.

Some students, however, said the DUSU elections this year is like a “trial match” for all political student groups before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as it will gauge the electoral mood among the youth. “The results of this year’s student union elections will be interesting because they be an indicator for the major political parties what the youth think about them,” said Mehul Tiwari, a second-year student at the Law faculty.

At Ramjas College, a third-year student Suraj Bajaj said he has opted for NOTA (None of The Above). “All these students groups are trying to gain political benefits through student union polls. They actually

have no concerns for students,” he said.

