Election office will start SWOT analysis to improve performance

Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO) has asked poll panel officials to undertake a SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunities, threats) analysis of the Lok Sabha elections, which could help improve the conduct of the next electoral exercise.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh on Friday said he circulated a note to all nodal officers, returning officers and other key officials seeking their suggestions on areas that need improvement as well as where they seem to have done well.

“We are doing our own analysis of how we could improve on our existing strengths and better the areas of weaknesses. All district election officers and nodal officers of different units have been asked to send a report from their respective domains,” Singh said.

For instance, the CEO said, training of officials presiding over the poll process would be a area of focus to avoid issues that could result in repolling.

“Training of officers needs to be more effective. At the same time, I expect officers to take training more seriously to avoid missing crucial steps such as deletion of mock poll data before actual voting starts,” he said.

Re-election was necessitated at one polling station (number 32) in the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency because the presiding officer had “forgotten” to delete the mock poll votes from the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Mock poll is organised on polling day to test ballot units in the presence of polling agents before actual voting begins.

The poll office also received complaints on polling day about the lack of parking, transport, food and remuneration.

According to officials, there were problems in depositing EVMs and providing transport to officials who were on duty till midnight after polling on May 12

“The conclusion and suggestions drawn from the analysis will be implemented in the next election exercise,” Singh said.

First Published: May 25, 2019 02:27 IST