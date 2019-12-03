Failure to build two ISBTs added to pollution: CAG report

delhi

Despite directions from the Supreme Court over 20 years ago, the Delhi government has still not been able to open two inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) at the northern and south western entry points of Delhi resulting in over 1,750 diesel run buses entering the city every day and adding to the already alarming levels of pollution, a report released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Tuesday revealed.

The CAG’s report on the state’s Public Sector Undertakings also for the year that ended on March 31, 2018 said that the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) Limited “failed” to not just upgrade and construct new ISBTs, but was also unable to construct as many as 1,397 bus queue shelters (BQS) across the city, because at least four of its tenders failed.

“Even after the lapse of more than 20 years of the Supreme Court directions to establish ISBTs at North and South West entry points of Delhi, ISBTs at Dwarka and Narela could not be established. The objective of reducing air pollution in GNCTD by establishing these two ISBTs could not be achieved as 516 and 1243 inter-state diesel operated buses arriving from Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh continue to ply to/from ISBTs at Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate respectively, on daily trip basis,” the report read.

The CAG report was tabled on Tuesday during the winter session of Delhi Assembly by Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. It stated that Delhi government’s 18 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) incurred losses of ₹2,909.83 crore as on March 2018.

The biggest loss-making PSU out of these is the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the report said.

“Negative returns was on account of huge losses incurred by DTC, ranging from ₹2,914.40 crore in 2013-14 to ₹3,843.62 crore in 2017-18. After excluding DTC return on investment for remaining eight non-power PSUs was positive for all the five years from 2013-14 to 2017-18, ranging from 15.36% to 62.95%,” it said.

Meanwhile, the report also stated that despite a revenue surplus for five consecutive years, the state exchequer saw revenue loss of ₹1,701 crore due to under assessment by various Delhi government departments.

“The total revenue receipts of the Delhi government rose to ₹38,667.27 crore in 2017-18 as compared to ₹34,345.74 crore in the previous year. However, in a test check of 70 units of trade and taxes, state excise, transport and revenue departments, it also found under assessment, short levy and loss of revenue and other irregularities to the tune of ₹1,701.14 crore in 2017-18,” the report read.

The report noted an increase of ₹4321.53 crore in the total revenue receipts in 2017-18 as compared to 2016-17.