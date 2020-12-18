Farmers’ protest: Chilla border open from Delhi-Noida side, Tikri and others remain closed

delhi

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 09:39 IST

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday announced the Delhi-Noida carriageway on Chilla border will be open for traffic but the other side will remain closed in the view of the protests by farmers, who have been camping on the borders of the national capital for 23 days now.

Other border connecting the national capital with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh such as Tikri and Dhansa remained closed. Jhatikara border will be open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

“Tikri, Dhansa borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara borders is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement,” traffic police tweeted.

A few of New Delhi’s borders with Haryana were also shut as the farmers’ agitation entered its 23rd day.

“Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders,” traffic police tweeted, adding that traffic had been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Commuters were advised to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44.

Borders that were open between Delhi and Haryana were Jharoda, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera. Only one side of the Jharoda border was open.

Traffic Alert:

Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders

*Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 18, 2020

The traffic police further added that Ghazipur border was closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

‘Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders,” the traffic police tweeted.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting near Delhi’s borders against the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre in September. The three laws, that according to the farmers would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations, are -- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.