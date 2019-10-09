Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Daryaganj, no injuries reported

delhi

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:28 IST

A fire broke out at a tent house in central Delhi’s Daryaganj area on Wednesday.

Thirteen fire tenders immediately reached the spot and the flames were brought under control.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar said, “13 fire engines were engaged in the operation. The fire was confined to the building and is under control now. The area will be cleared soon.”

Further investigations are underway.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:28 IST