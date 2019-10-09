e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Daryaganj, no injuries reported

Thirteen fire tenders immediately reached the spot and the flames were brought under control.

delhi Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:28 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
No casualties or injuries were reported.
No casualties or injuries were reported.(ANI photo)
         

A fire broke out at a tent house in central Delhi’s Daryaganj area on Wednesday.

Thirteen fire tenders immediately reached the spot and the flames were brought under control.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar said, “13 fire engines were engaged in the operation. The fire was confined to the building and is under control now. The area will be cleared soon.”

Further investigations are underway.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:28 IST

tags
top news
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
Oct 09, 2019 21:31 IST
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
Oct 09, 2019 20:51 IST
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Oct 09, 2019 22:01 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News