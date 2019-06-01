Fire breaks out at NDMC building in Delhi’s Connaught Place, 6 fire tenders at spot
Fire breaks out on the second floor of NDMC building at Connaught Place.delhi Updated: Jun 01, 2019 19:55 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A fire broke out on the second floor of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) building in Connaught Place on Saturday.
Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported so far, said Delhi’s chief fire officer Atul Garg.
More details are awaited.
First Published: Jun 01, 2019 19:41 IST