Fire breaks out at NDMC building in Delhi’s Connaught Place, 6 fire tenders at spot

Fire breaks out on the second floor of NDMC building at Connaught Place.

delhi Updated: Jun 01, 2019 19:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fire breaks out on the second floor of NDMC building at Connaught Place, reports ANI.(ANI Photo)

A fire broke out on the second floor of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) building in Connaught Place on Saturday.

Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported so far, said Delhi’s chief fire officer Atul Garg.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 19:41 IST

