Home / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in outer Delhi shoe factory, no casualty reported

Fire breaks out in outer Delhi shoe factory, no casualty reported

One fireman was injured while helping contain the blaze while goods worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the blaze

delhi Updated: Sep 26, 2020 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nearly 100 firefighters and 26 fire tenders were involved in the operation.
Nearly 100 firefighters and 26 fire tenders were involved in the operation.(Delhi Fire Services)
         

A major fire broke out in a three-storey shoe manufacturing factory in Narela industrial area in outer Delhi on Friday night. One fireman was injured while helping contain the blaze while goods worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the blaze, fire department officials said, adding the cooling operation is still continuing.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg said that nearly 100 firefighters and 26 fire tenders were involved in the operation. “Our firemen managed to douse the flames by 8am on Saturday. The cooling operation, however, is still on. Fire operator Ramesh received a minor injury on his hand. He was admitted to a nearby hospital and was discharged after medical attention,” said the DFS chief.

According to Garg, the fire department received a call around 10.45pm on Friday regarding a fire in the basement of a shoe-manufacturing factory in Narela industrial area. Initially, 10 fire tenders were rushed. But as the fire spread rapidly, 16 more fire dousing vehicles were dispatched from nearby fire stations. The blaze had engulfed all the 350 square metres of the factory building.

“Some workers were present inside the factory when the fire started. All of them came out safely before the blaze engulfed the factory,” said a police officer from the Narela Industrial Area police station, requesting anonymity.

“As many of them had left, we are trying to know how many workers were working there. Prime facie, a short-circuit appears to be the reason behind the fire. However, the exact cause of fire will be ascertained only after the factory’s inspection is carried out by experts,” the officer said.

India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
On former PM Manmohan Singh's birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
