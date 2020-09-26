e-paper
Delhi News / Delhi Police arrest man who trafficked woman, abandoned her when pregnant

Delhi Police arrest man who trafficked woman, abandoned her when pregnant

The woman was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences after her condition worsened; three constables donated their blood to help save her

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:56 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
The rape and criminal intimidation case was registered on the woman’s complaint and the man was arrested on September 7.
The Delhi police have arrested a man from Jharkhand through technical surveillance on charges of rape and criminal intimidation after he allegedly abandoned a 20-year-old woman in the ninth month of her pregnancy after trafficking her.

Deputy police commissioner Atul Kumar Thakur said they were informed about the matter on September 1 after the alleged trafficker abandoned the woman in a rented room and fled. He added the woman’s neighbours informed the police about the matter after finding her in pain as her condition deteriorated. Thakur said the woman was alone and had nobody to take care of her.

The woman was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences after her condition worsened and doctors said she urgently needed blood.

“Instantly, blood was donated to the pregnant woman by constables Yogesh, Rahul, and Sandeep voluntarily. She delivered a healthy baby girl on September 19 and has now been discharged. The condition of both the woman and her child is fine,” said Thakur.

The rape and criminal intimidation case was registered on the woman’s complaint and the man was arrested on September 7.

“The man had lured the woman to Delhi on the pretext of marriage and providing her a job. He kept her in a rented room and introduced her to neighbours as his wife,” a police officer probing the case said requesting anonymity. The man allegedly raped the woman for nearly eight months.

