e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in three-storey building in Delhi, five rescued

Fire breaks out in three-storey building in Delhi, five rescued

The fire department said it received information about the blaze around 11 AM and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

delhi Updated: Aug 16, 2020 16:40 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
A woman was rescued from the clinic which is located in the basement of the building, while four others were rescued from a house on the second floor. Image used for representational purpose.
A woman was rescued from the clinic which is located in the basement of the building, while four others were rescued from a house on the second floor. Image used for representational purpose. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Five women were rescued after a fire broke out at a clinic located in a three-storey building in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura area on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The fire department said it received information about the blaze around 11 AM and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A woman was rescued from the clinic which is located in the basement of the building, while four others were rescued from a house on the second floor, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

The fire broke out at the clinic and the smoke later engulfed other floors of the building, he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

The woman rescued from the clinic has been identified as Swati (27). The other four are Laxmi Kansal (52) and her two daughters Pridhi Kansal (25) and Malika Kansal (23), and their relative Asha Rani, fire officials said.

tags
top news
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
Raj Bhawan under surveillance, Maoism returning to Bengal: Governor Dhankhar
Raj Bhawan under surveillance, Maoism returning to Bengal: Governor Dhankhar
Incessant rains in Chhattisgarh cause disruptions, villages cut off in South Bastar
Incessant rains in Chhattisgarh cause disruptions, villages cut off in South Bastar
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In