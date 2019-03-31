Fire breaks out near Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, 4 hurt

A fire, caused by explosion in a small cooking gas cylinder at a godown in south Delhi’s Jaunapur village near Fatehpur Beri, left four men critically injured with 50 to 60 per cent burns around Saturday noon, Delhi fire officials said.

A mini-truck parked outside the godown and goods worth several lakhs of rupees, which were kept in the warehouse, were also gutted in the blaze, they said.

A case of negligence and causing injury was registered at the Fatehpur Beri police station, police said.

Chief fire officer Atul Garg said five fire tenders and at least 20 fire fighters worked for almost half-an-hour to douse the flames, which started from one of the small rooms in the nearly 1,000-square yard godown. “The godown was being used to store portable plastic toilets, air-conditioners air-coolers and fans in bulk. The presence of inflammable items helped the fire spread quickly and engulf the godown and the vehicle parked outside,” Garg said.

The police control room received a call at 11.55 am regarding a fire in a godown near Kohli farm in Jonapur. The Fatehpur Beri police reached the spot and learnt that there was a blast in a cooking gas cylinder in a room where labourers lived and due to the explosion a fire broke out. Three labourers, who used to live in the room where the cylinder burst, were trapped in the room, which was bolted from inside, said a police officer privy to the details of the case.

“The three labourers, Naru, Tilak Ram and Satish Chand suffered burns and began screaming for help. Their colleague, Saurabh Gupta, rushed to rescue the trapped labourers. He also suffered burns while breaking the door and rescuing the labourers. All four were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors said their condition is serious. They are, however, out of danger,” said the officer.

Police said that the godown belongs to Naresh Wadhwa and he had rented out the property to a few catering and decorating service providers for storing portable toilets, fans, air conditioners and coolers.

In a similar incident, a fire broke out at a plastic goods godown in north Delhi’s Burari around 6 pm on Saturday.

A total of 24 fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the flames. No casualty was reported from the spot, though property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in the blaze. The fire fighting operation continued till late night, said a fire official.

