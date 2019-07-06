Fire ravages two floors of health directorate building

A major fire broke out Friday afternoon at the building of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in east Delhi’s Karkardooma. Officials said 22 fire tenders spent more than two hours to contain the blaze that gutted a large number of documents from the offices of directorate of health services and drug control department on the sixth and seventh floors of the building. No injuries were reported.

The fire spread quickly because of papers lying on the staircase, fire officials said.

Atul Garg, chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they received the call around 1.50pm. Ten engines were rushed along with a sky lift.

“The occupants of offices on the sixth and seventh floors, up to where the fire had spread, had vacated the building. Most of the workers had stepped out for lunch . Twelve more engines were pressed in and the blaze was controlled after more than two hours. The cooling process took another two hours,” Garg said.

“When the men got inside the building, they were obstructed by files and documents piled up on staircases. It is suspected the fire could have started from a short circuit but we are yet to ascertain this,” he added.

An officer from the fire department, who did not wish to be named, said the fire fighting system of the building was not functional. “The building’s NOC was also not renewed,” he said.

Garg said they will look into it.

An official who works at the building said the fire may have started due to a short circuit, possibly in an air conditioner on the sixth floor.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 00:23 IST