First monsoon showers may hit Delhi on July 2 or 3: Met

The national capital may get its first monsoon showers between July 2 and 3 bringing some relief from the

heat and humidity, said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

While the maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday was recorded at 39.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, discomfort was experienced throughout the day because of high humidity levels.

The humidity levels oscillated between 75% and 80% on Thursday.

“First monsoon showers in the capital are expected only around July 2-3. However, the showers are likely to be in the category of ‘light’ to ‘very light rain’, which may bring some relief. It is only when moderate rain occurs that the temperature dips considerably,” said, Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC), IMD.

The showers are expected as a low pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal, which brings moisture-laden easterly winds, he said.

“At present, there is discomfort during the day because of high humidity levels caused by rain in neighbouring regions in Haryana. The situation is going to remain more or less similar till at least June 30, after which thunder activity has been predicted,” said Srivastava.

On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 40 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The mercury had crossed the 41 degrees Celsius mark, four notches above normal, on Wednesday as despite the forecast, rains continued to play truant.

