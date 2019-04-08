Food delivery man shot at after scuffle with three robbers in Delhi

A 25-year-old food delivery man was shot in his abdomen when he refused to hand over his cellphone to three motorcycle-borne robbers in north Delhi’s Timarpur on Saturday afternoon, police said, adding that the victim’s colleague was spared after he handed over his phone and wallet without any resistance. By the end of the robbery, the three unidentified suspects had allegedly taken away two cellphones and two wallets, containing a total of Rs 250 cash.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Nupur Prasad said a case was registered at Timarpur police station and efforts were on to nab the suspects.

The injured victim, Shobhit Trivedi, will recover, as the bullet lodged in his abdomen was removed surgically, the DCP said. Trivedi lives with his family in Burari. His colleague, Lalji, lives in east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar.

On Saturday afternoon, the duo was riding on separate motorcycles to north Delhi’s Kingsway Camp, when they were accosted, the police said.

According to the complaint, the robbers took the cellphone and wallet from the pocket of an injured Trivedi, before telling Lalji to surrender any valuables he had on his person. There was Rs 250 cash in Lalji’s wallet, police said, adding that as Lalji tended to his injured colleague, the robbers sped away. The victims could not note the registration number of the suspects’ motorcycle, police said.

