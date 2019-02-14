Former CBI chief Alok Verma won’t attend SRCC students’ event

Former CBI chief Alok Verma will not attend the Sri Ram College of Commerce’s (SRCC) students’ union business conclave 2019 being held on Thursday.

Verma, who was invited as the keynote speaker at the event after he was reinstated to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director post by the Supreme Court last month, did not “officially” respond to the invitation by Wednesday, organisers said.

“We had sent him the invite before he resigned from the post of CBI chief. He had come to know about him coming to the event through media reports. We have not received any confirmation from his as of now. So, it’s confirmed that he is not turning up for the event,” said one of the organisers.

The annual three-day SRCC event will kick off from Thursday. The event was in the limelight when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended it in 2013.

This year, union cabinet ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman will address the students on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

SRCC principal Simrit Kaur said she was not aware of the invite. “It’s a solely students’ event and we don’t interfere in it. I’ve not idea if Verma has accepted the invite or not,” she said.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 09:05 IST