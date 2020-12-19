e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Four dead, two hurt as two-storey house collapses in west Delhi

Four dead, two hurt as two-storey house collapses in west Delhi

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call about the house collapse in RZ-block in Vishnu Garden. Four fire tenders along with the rescue teams were dispatched.

delhi Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 12:44 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
A view of the collapsed house in Vishnu Garden.
A view of the collapsed house in Vishnu Garden.(CREDIT: FIRE DEPARTMENT)
         

Four persons died and at least two others were injured after the portion of a two-storey house collapsed in west Delhi’s Vishnu Garden near Khyala on Saturday morning, fire department officials and police said. The house was being used as a factory for motor winding, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Subodh Kumar Goswami confirmed the four deaths and said that police was received a call around 10am about the roof collapse.

“Six men were inside the factory when the incident happened. They were rescued by the police, ambulance and Delhi disaster management authority officials. All six were sent to the nearby hospitals. Four of them were declared dead by the doctors after examination. The other two are out of danger,” said Goswami.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call about the house collapse in RZ-block in Vishnu Garden. Four fire tenders along with the rescue teams were dispatched.

“Of the six people who were rescued, one was admitted to Guru Govind hospital while the others were referred to Deen Dayal Memorial hospital. It’s a 60 square yard house, which was also being used for some manufacturing unit,” said Garg.

Police said that the factory building belongs to one Mahendra Pal, a resident of Uttam Nagar. The local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has been informed for further legal proceedings, said Goswami.

tags
top news
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham
We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Four dead, two hurt as two-storey house collapses in west Delhi
Four dead, two hurt as two-storey house collapses in west Delhi
1st Test Day 3 Live: Joe Burns’ fifty hands 8-wikcet win to Australia
1st Test Day 3 Live: Joe Burns’ fifty hands 8-wikcet win to Australia
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Amit Shah begins 2-day Bengal trip with visit to Swami Vivekananda’s house
Amit Shah begins 2-day Bengal trip with visit to Swami Vivekananda’s house
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In