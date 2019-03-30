Gang supplying SIMs to criminals busted

The police on Thursday arrested seven men and claimed to have busted a gang that used to supply SIM cards to criminal gangs in Delhi and neighbouring states. The suspects include an employee of a leading telecom company, posted in Kannauj of Uttar Pradesh. The police said that multiple SIM cards were fraudulently issued on documents of their regular customers and were later sold to criminals at high prices.

The police have identified the kingpin of the gang as Mohammad Shakeel (21), a B.Sc second-year student from Kannauj.

Shakeel was working as an authorised distributor with a telecom firm last year and was employed as a market associate with a leading telecom company, at the time of the arrest.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 05:06 IST