Gang that offered fake jobs in NDMC busted

A gang that duped unemployed people by offering them jobs as gardeners with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been busted with the arrest of two persons after the victims alerted the civic body officials on Thursday, police said.

The two arrested men, Sunil Kumar Yadav and Om Prakash Meena, were caught from Jantar Mantar while they were trying to put off the fake “joining date” saying officials were busy at the Prime Minister’s oath ceremony, said Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi).

The gang had gone to the extent of arranging an interview at the NDMC office in Palika Kendra on January 4, but had completed the fake formalities by jotting down the names and other details of the victims inside the official building, said the officer.

The fraud had begun sometime in December when a Rajasthan resident, Sampat Ram Chaudhary, was preparing for government jobs at a library in Delhi. “A man named Santosh Meena met him and offered to get him a job with the NDMC. He claimed to be a man with contacts and told him he knew a broker who could arrange the job,” said the DCP.

The interview was fixed for January 4, an occasion when Chaudhary met one more victim like him. The two of them went ahead with the formalities and submitted their documents with the fraudsters, said the officer. “It was at that time that Santosh collected Rs 1 lakh from each of them,” the officer added.

They received the fake joining letter on Wednesday. It was on the NDMC’s letter head, a fabricated document. “You have been selected for the job of Maali (gardener) in NDMC and you have to join your job on 30/05/19,” the DCP quoted a part of the letter.

More formalities were completed and the candidates were asked to report to Jantar Mantar the next day, but not before they were asked to cough up an additional Rs 1 lakh each. “The duo managed to convince Santosh that they would give the money immediately after taking up the job,” the officer added.

But as they waited for Santosh to meet them at Jantar Mantar on Thursday , they decided to visit the NDMC office and enquire about their jobs. “When the NDMC officers saw the joining letter, they alerted them it was a fake and set a trap to catch the racketeers,” said the DCP.

But neither Santosh, nor the other person the victims had earlier interacted with, turned up. “Instead, two other men landed at Jantar Mantar and told them that the joining would be put off by a day due to the Prime Minister’s oath ceremony. The NDMC officials lying in wait nabbed the duo, Yadav and Om Prakash, and alerted the police,” said the DCP.

The police interrogated them and learnt that the mastermind was a man named Maneesh Pandey. The police have formed a team to nab Pandey.

