Govt launches dedicated website for Covid updates

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:22 IST

The Delhi government on Tuesday launched a website for all Covid-19 related updates and information, the government said in a press statement.

The website — DelhiFightsCorona.in — would act as a single-window with detailed lists and geo-locations of containment zones, testing facilities, ration shops, temporary relief centres and hunger relief centres of the Delhi government, the statement said.

The website would also have a daily tracker of the number of Covid-19 cases and the testing statistics of the Capital. It would have special windows to help people apply for free meal passes and e-passes for movement during the lockdown. It would also have detailed sections dedicated to frequently asked questions (FAQ) and all government press releases, the statement said.

“The containment zones section has the locations of all the red zones or the hot spots of Covid-19 in Delhi. The locations are updated from time to time as decided by the government. This section also has a brief description of the Operation SHIELD, a unique initiative by the Delhi government under the direct supervision of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in the containment zones,” a senior government official said.

SHIELD translates to sealing, home quarantine, isolation, essentials’ services ensured, local sanitisation and door-to-door health surveys.

“The testing facility section of the website has a list of Covid-19 testing centres set up by the Delhi government as well as private centres, and information on how to avail of Covid testing. Any person interested to know the location of the centre will have to click on the name of the centre and the location will be shown in Google Maps,” the statement said.

The statement read, “The key locations section of the website has the list and location of all the ration shops in Delhi, temporary relief centres and hunger relief centres. In the ration shop section, there is a list of over 2,000 ration shops which can also be searched constituency-wise. There is also Google Map locations available for the individual ration shops. In the section for the temporary relief centres, there is a list of 62 such centres along with their locations. Similarly, for the hunger relief centres, there is a different section where people can get the full list of these centres along with the individual locations.”

“Any person can apply for travel e-pass or e-coupon for ration through this website. In this section, any person can also check the e-pass or e-coupon status if already applied,” the statement read.