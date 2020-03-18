Govt orders mandatory surprise inspections for low-risk individuals in home quarantine

delhi

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:14 IST

The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered mandatory surprise inspection by health officials for all novel coronavirus Category-C or “low risk” individuals currently in home quarantine starting Thursday, chief secretary Vijay Dev told Hindustan Times.

Individuals found violating the isolation would immediately be medically examined and then thoroughly interrogated about persons who came in their contact during the window of violation. “The individual can also be moved to one of the five government-managed quarantine centres, which are primarily meant to quarantine moderate risk individuals and the surveillance there is much higher,” said an officer in charge of the quarantine operation.

According to the Union health ministry, Category-C individuals are asymptomatic passengers who have arrived from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Germany or any of the Covid-19 affected nations in the last 14 days “prior to onset of symptoms”. The individuals also have to be below 60 years age and free of ailments such as asthma, diabetes and hypertension. This category of patients is allowed for home quarantine but under government surveillance.

Delhi currently has around 5,500 Category-C home quarantine individuals , said a senior official in the health department adding, “These are people who arrived from virus affected countries in the last 14 days.”

While high risk individuals are quarantined in hospitals, moderate risk individuals are quarantined in government facilities. Delhi has five such facilites operated by the city government with help from Delhi Development Authority and civic agencies, one entirely operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force and three hotels which have offered quarantine facility for a price capped by the city government.

According to a senior officer, each of Delhi’s 11 revenue districts have been given 75 teams for “stepping up” the inspection exercise.

“So far, protocol demands the administration reaches out to the Category-C individuals through two calls daily inquiring about symptoms for 14 days from their date of arrival in India. Now, officials will be engaged for surprise inspections at their residences,” said Rahul Singh, district magistrate (south-west Delhi).

The surprise inspection move is a result of sporadic reports from across the country suggesting people escaping quarantine even from government facilities.

“Under the given directions, a cluster approach will be implemented under which every health official will be in charge of a certain number of households. The cluster sizes may vary. The officials will have protective gears and they shall carry thermal screening device. In case any of the respondent is found violating the quarantine or if they mention about symptoms, they shall raise an alarm,” said BM Mishra, district magistrate (south Delhi).

HT on Wednesday spoke to several home quarantine individuals in Delhi. “I have no symptoms. It seems pointless staying home. I will see for another five days and then go out,” said one of the individuals who arrived from Spain. But he did not have an answer when told about the latest initiative regarding physical inspections.

Another respondent, who arrived from Germany, said: “It is for our own safety and people must take responsibility for themselves and others around them. One must act responsible. Now is the time.”