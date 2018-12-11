Govt’s Delhi-Bihar AC bus to be launched in 2 weeks

In a first, state-run air-conditioned bus services between Delhi and Bihar will be launched in two weeks — bringing relief to lakhs of migrants living in Delhi as trains on the route are overbooked throughout the year and private bus operators charge exorbitant rates.

To start with, four Volvo buses will be launched by the end of this year. The number will be increased to 30 in January.

“The buses will be operated by the Bihar transport department and will run from the Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi. The Bihar government had written to us on November 22. Accordingly, on December 6, we issued permits to begin the service,” said a senior official from the Delhi transport department.

The travel duration will be about 16-18 hours for the approximate 1,065 km journey.

The service is likely to be launched around December 25, Christmas Day. Two buses each will leave from Delhi and Patna every day around afternoon. In the second phase, more AC buses will be introduced from Delhi to other districts of Bihar, including Muzzafarpur, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Kishanganj and Purnia.

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, secretary, Bihar transport department, said the four buses will be “luxurious” in passenger comfort. “These will be luxury low-floor buses with mobile charging points, GPS tracking systems, CCTVs and LED TVs apart from being air-conditioned. Our officials are doing the route recce and so the exact time and journey fee are yet to be finalised,” he said.

Despite nearly one-third of Delhi’s population comprise Purvanchalis. Bihar, unlike Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, is the only state that does not have any government buses plying to and from the national Capital.

“There are more than 10 trains to Bihar from Delhi. The demand is so high that despite trying six months in advance, many end up on the waiting list. The situation gets worse during the festive season,” Agarwal said.

When it comes to travelling by bus, Agarwal said at least 5,000 people alight in Bihar from Delhi every day. “There are over 100 buses operating to and from the national Capital to this state but all are private services. This means rates are not fixed and people are charged arbitrarily, which skyrockets during festive seasons,” he said.

A one-way ticket for these private buses usually costs Rs 1,000-1,200 for a recliner and Rs 1,400-Rs 1,600 for a sleeper.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 15:58 IST