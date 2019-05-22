Gym trainer gunned down in Najafgarh

A 27-year-old gym trainer, who was active on social media app TikTok, was shot dead by three men at a shop in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Mohit Mor, who had over 5.17 lakh followers on TikTok. He hailed from Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, but often stayed at his home in Najafgarh, the police said.

The murder comes in the wake of a gang war in Dwarka Mod on Sunday that saw two alleged criminals gunned down.

While an investigator who did not wish to be named said that it was still being probed whether Mor had any connection to the two gangs involved in the recent gang war, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said no such link has emerged so far.

“Mor did not have any criminal cases against him,” Alphonse said.

Another investigator said Mor’s mobile phone threw up his conversations with many people in the recent past. “We are probing if his murder has anything to do with his friendship,” the investigator said.

Mor was seated in a photocopy shop around 6pm on Tuesday when he was gunned down. An investigator who didn’t want to be identified said that Mor was shot seven times and died on the spot.

The police procured CCTV camera footage of the suspects and registered a murder case at the Najafgarh police station.

Some of the footage showed the three men running in a street after the murder. Two of them wore helmets while the third was unmasked. The police hope to identify the men from the unmasked suspect’s image, said the investigator.

The police also found the footage of a scooter on which the three suspects had arrived. They are trying to ascertain the registration number of the scooter and working to rule out the possibility of it being a stolen two-wheeler.

Having lost his father earlier, Mor is survived by his mother and brother. The police are speaking to them to find out if they had any enemies or if he was involved in a confrontation in the recent past.

First Published: May 22, 2019 03:33 IST