‘Happy with it but can reduce fines if people face issues’: Kejriwal on Motor Vehicles Act amendment

Sep 14, 2019

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday praised the amended Motor Vehicles Act notified by the Central government last month, under which traffic penalties have increased manifold.

The chief minister said the new law has improved traffic situation on Delhi roads.

“There has been an improvement in Delhi’s traffic ever since the new Motor Vehicles Act has been implemented,” Kejriwal said.

“If there is any clause due to which people face problems and we have the power to reduce the fine, then we will certainly do it,” the Delhi chief minister added.

Kejriwal’s statement comes at a time when the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act is facing resistance from several states.

Several states including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana and Gujarat have so far not enforced the penalties of the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The Parliament passed Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in July after which the Centre notified the amendments on August 28.

Under this amended Act, around 63 clauses, mostly higher penalties for traffic offences, were to be implemented across the country from September 1.

In Delhi and in several other states, no spot-fines are being charged and only court challans are being issued for all traffic offences as the Delhi government is yet to notify the compounding fees.

On September 7, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had said since heavy penalties have been prescribed under the amended Motor Vehicles Act after many years, the compounding notification would be issued with wider consultation with the traffic police and stake holders.

