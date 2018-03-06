‘Have some respect’: SC raps 2 BJP leaders for derogatory comments against Delhi CM

The Supreme Court admonished on Tuesday two BJP leaders for making derogatory statements against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a sealing drive.

“How can you make such statements against a head of the state? Just because he belongs to another political party. He (chief minister) has nothing to do with the sealing drive. You are destroying the institution. Are you trying to tell the people of this country that you can say whatever you want to about a CM?” a bench led by Justice MB Lokur asked BJP MLA OP Sharma and municipal councillor Gunjan Gupta.

The SC had on February 9 issued contempt notices against Sharma and Gupta for obstructing sealing of unauthorised commercial units in northeast Delhi’s Shahdara zone.

The two were present in court in response to the notices. They were accused of interfering with court-appointed committee’s drive to seal establishments operating illegally from residential premises.The SC is hearing an old petition related to unauthorised use of properties.

The court dropped the contempt proceedings against them. “We saw the video and feel that they were not obstructing as such,” the court told advocate ADN Rao, who is assisting the court in the case.

However, the bench said it strongly objected to the way Sharma, Gupta and their supporters carried banners and placards having slogans against the chief minister. The court also took strong exception to the crowd unfurling flags of a particular political party.

“Today, you are using derogatory language against head of a Union territory. Tomorrow, you will speak against the chief minister of a state and then against the prime minister. It’s extremely unfortunate that a head of a government is referred in such a derogatory manner. Have some respect,” the court said.

“Tell your people, this is not acceptable. Have some respect for the people,” the court said.

It asked the two leaders to restrain themselves in future. “It should be ensured that steps are taken by supporters not to insult public functionaries through banners or placards,” the court recorded in its order.