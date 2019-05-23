HC seeks Delhi govt, south Delhi school response on coercion charges

The Delhi High court on Wednesday sought the response of the Delhi government and KR Mangalam World School, Greater Kailash-II, on a petition filed by the parents’ association, which alleged the school is coercing them to buy books, stationery and uniform on a commercial basis.

Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the Delhi government and the school on the plea by the parents, who alleged NCERT and CBSE books are being sold along with self complied “work–books” of private publishers. The parents said course books are not being sold if the parents refuse the extra books. The school denied the allegation.

“Complaints like this begin when there is a conversation around fee hike. Earlier also, the director of education had looked at a similar complaint on this and they did not find anything wrong with the school. Though I will only be able to comment on the case after I see the petition, it should be noted that the petitioner had requested a stay on fees but the court refused it,” SN Bansal, director of KR Mangalam Group of Schools, said.

The plea filed by the Parents Association Parents Association of KR Manglam School–GK-2 through advocate Gaurav Bahl contended that the books for Class 5-6 are being sold at over Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 against the market value of around Rs 1,500-2,000.

It said the school authorities have ignored orders of the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE).

The plea said tuition fee of Rs 13,500 being charged on a quarterly basis has been increased up to Rs 40,400 along with an additional amount up to Rs 6,000 as arrears of the 7th Pay Commission per quarter for 2019-20.

The petition said since the school has blatantly indulged itself in huge profiteering and charged huge amounts from the parents on the pretext of various issues.

The matter would be now heard on August 20.

First Published: May 23, 2019 04:10 IST