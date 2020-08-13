e-paper
Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in several areas of Delhi

Over 40 locations in north Delhi got inundated due to the downpour, including areas in Mukherjee Nagar, Fateh Puri, Burari, Rohini, Narela and West Patel Nagar, according to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

delhi Updated: Aug 13, 2020 14:54 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Several areas of Delhi saw waterlogging on Thursday after heavy rains lashed the national capital.

The monsoon report shared by the NDMC mentioned that waterlogging took place at 41 locations.

Besides, parts of buildings collapsed at eight places and trees fell at seven locations, it said.

In south Delhi, parts of Okhla and Malviya Nagar saw waterlogging after the overnight rains.

In east Delhi, Laxmi Nagar and many other areas reported waterlogging.

Delhi witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season on Thursday.

The weather department said most parts of the city witnessed rains.

