High Court tells JNU to talk to students, clear ‘blockade’ around admin block

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:41 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to talks to its agitating students to clear the “blockade” of the administration block.

Students said they were ready for talks if the vice-chancellor was willing to meet them.

The court’s order came while hearing an alleged sexual harassment plea against two JNU professors in which the Registrar had not filed the affidavit citing that the administrative block has been “locked down” due to the agitation of the students.

Justice Pratibha M Singh also directed the Delhi Police to provide adequate security to the vice-chancellor, registrar and other officials of the University to ensure proper functioning from Thursday. It asked the university to hold talks with the students for clearing the 100 metre area failing which the police would intervene.

“We are ready to talk to the administration if they approach us. We are waiting to meet the vice-chancellor for a long time. But he never came. He did not even go to meet the MHRD-appointed committee on fee hike,” former JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said reacting to the HC order.

Contempt Plea by JNU against students and police

Meanwhile, a contempt plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court by JNU seeking action against the students who have been protesting within 100 metres of the administration block and affecting the day to day functioning of the varsity.

In its plea, JNU said that due to the protests the working of the University has come to a halt from October 28 till today. It also contended that contempt has also been committed by the police authorities for their failure in complying with the order dated August 9, 2017 of the Delhi High Court where it was directed that the students would not protest within 100 metres of the administrative block.

The plea, which is likely to come up for hearing on Friday, said that the blockade of the administrative block has rendered the entire University as dysfunctional. It sought that a contempt notice be issued against the contemnors and they be punished in accordance to law.

