High security at key Delhi Metro stations following JeM terror attacks alert

Gear up for long queues at some Metro stations as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has imposed multiple security checks, a practice usually adopted near Republic Day or Independence Day, following threats of terrorist attacks in the national capital.

At stations with high footfall like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, Anand Vihar, every passenger is being frisked twice before they can head towards the turnstiles, a senior CISF official, who did not wish to be identified, said.

Passengers are also being stopped randomly to check their baggage.

Senior officers said that the practice was started after the Intelligence Bureau (IB) conveyed a possible threat from the terror module Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

CISF officials said earlier this month, they received an alert that a Pakistani national has circulated a message in a WhatsApp group that JeM is planning to strike sensitive locations in Delhi to avenge the killing of its commander Usman alias Huzaifa in Tral, Kashmir, on October 30.

The IB had circulated the “top priority alert”, dated November 13, with various security agencies in the country, the CISF official said.

Hindustan Times has a copy of the letter circulated within the CISF to alert officers following the threat.

CISF assistant inspector general Hemendra Singh confirmed the new security measures. “Our main focus are major stations which witness high footfall. The checks have been increased by many folds and passengers travelling in the peak hours are therefore requested to arrive at stations three to five minutes early,” the AIG said.

Another CISF officer said that they have also increased the frequency of anti-sabotage drives and sweeping by dog and bomb squad. “We have also increased random checking. Based on suspicion, any passenger can be stopped even after he is through the basic security check. Our men are on double shifts and many leaves have been temporarily cancelled. After Metro operations are shut for the day, we scan the stations and even the tunnels,” the officer said.

CISF officers have also started keeping a watch in the areas around the Metro stations as well, the officer said. “Our flying squad is deployed in the periphery of the some stations to keep an eye on any suspicious activity,” the officer said.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 08:33 IST