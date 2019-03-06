High-security plates, fuel stickers must for all cars by October

The Supreme Court-appointed body Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has asked governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to ensure that all four-wheelers — both old and new — have colour-coded fuel stickers and high security registration plates (HSRP) by October 2019.

The EPCA will also direct Delhi and NCR states to put in place a system through which vehicles can procure stickers and HSRP through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs or automobile manufacturers) and other stakeholders.

While coloured stickers would help fight air pollution, particularly in the NCR during winter months — vehicles could be taken off roads or allowed based on their fuel type— high security registration plates will help in keeping track of vehicles and trace lost or stolen vehicles.

Delhi has around 50 lakh four-wheelers that need to get HSRP and stickers.

“It was decided in a meeting on Tuesday that EPCA would direct the NCR states to put in place a system through which existing vehicles can approach the OEMs to procure colour-coded stickers and HSRP. The OEMs can further direct them to other stakeholders,” Sunita Narain, EPCA member, said.

In fact, all cars sold from April 2019 will need to have colour-coded stickers on their windscreens to indicate the type of fuel the vehicle runs on. The Union transport ministry has also made it mandatory for manufacturers to fit vehicles with HSRP at the point of sale itself.

EPCA, headed by chairman Bhure Lal, held a meeting with authorities of NCR states and representatives from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex body representing all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India, on Tuesday.

“The ministry of road transport and highways had issued a notification that all four-wheelers sold from April 1, 2019, will need to have colour-coded stickers and HSRP right from the point of sale. But Delhi and Haryana have already started issuing plates and stickers for new vehicles through appointed vendors,” a SIAM member, who was present in the meeting, said.

As for old four-wheelers, customers can register online and approach the government appointed vendor to get these plates and stickers in Delhi and Haryana. While there in only one such vendor each in

Delhi and Haryana, there are no vendors in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, as yet.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 00:59 IST